Ryan is fighting to make the Tigers roster as a second lefty reliever during spring training, MLB.com reports.

Justin Wilson figures to have a bullpen spot locked up, so the question around Ryan is whether the Tigers will want to carry two lefties. His performance down the stretch last year (opponents hit 6-for-62 against him from Aug. 1 on) should warrant a spot, but Ryan will be competing with the likes of Mark Lowe, Anibal Sanchez and Mike Pelfrey (the latter two who are battling for rotation spots as well) to make the roster.