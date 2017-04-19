Ryan recorded just one out in Tuesday's loss to the Rays, and he allowed three hits, a walk and two earned runs.

The rough outing shot his ERA from 4.50 to 8.31. Ryan is the Tigers' second lefty in the bullpen behind Justin Wilson, so he'll likely remain a situational pitcher moving forward and not see too many high-leverage situations.

