Tigers' Kyle Ryan: Struggles Tuesday
Ryan recorded just one out in Tuesday's loss to the Rays, and he allowed three hits, a walk and two earned runs.
The rough outing shot his ERA from 4.50 to 8.31. Ryan is the Tigers' second lefty in the bullpen behind Justin Wilson, so he'll likely remain a situational pitcher moving forward and not see too many high-leverage situations.
More News
Tigers' Kyle Ryan: Returns from paternity leave•
Tigers' Kyle Ryan: Placed on paternity list•
Tigers' Kyle Ryan: Going on paternity leave Wednesday•
Tigers' Kyle Ryan: Fighting for a bullpen spot this spring•
Tigers' Kyle Ryan: Just not getting the call•
Tigers' Kyle Ryan: Big improvement in last month, but value still limited•
