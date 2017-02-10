Boyd appears to be the early leader for the team's No. 5 starter job, but he'll have to fend off some veteran challengers in spring training, The Detroit News reports.

Boyd had an up-and-down 2016 season, which isn't uncommon for young pitchers, and finished with a 6-5 record to go along with a 4.53 ERA. But the Tigers like how he finished the year, and he seems to have the early edge on veterans Anibal Sanchez and Mike Pelfrey to start the year in the rotation. All three figure to get opportunities to start in spring training.