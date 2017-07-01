Boyd was called up prior to Saturday's doubleheader to serve as the team's 26th man.

Boyd was originally slated to start one of Saturday's game, but will merely serve as another arm out of the bullpen following Friday's rainout. He has struggled during his time in the big leagues this season, posting a 5.69 ERA with a 1.77 WHIP. Recording just 37 strikeouts (opposed to 24 walks) in 55.1 innings, Boyd hasn't been providing much in terms of fantasy value.