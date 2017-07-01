Tigers' Matt Boyd: Joins team as 26th man
Boyd was called up prior to Saturday's doubleheader to serve as the team's 26th man.
Boyd was originally slated to start one of Saturday's game, but will merely serve as another arm out of the bullpen following Friday's rainout. He has struggled during his time in the big leagues this season, posting a 5.69 ERA with a 1.77 WHIP. Recording just 37 strikeouts (opposed to 24 walks) in 55.1 innings, Boyd hasn't been providing much in terms of fantasy value.
More News
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: No longer in line for Saturday start•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Will make spot start in Saturday doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Probable for spot start Saturday•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Exits after just 3.2 innings•
-
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Gets knocked around in loss to Rangers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...