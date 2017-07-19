Tigers' Matt Boyd: Mediocrity suffices against Royals
Boyd (3-5) gave up three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three in Tuesday's win over Kansas City.
This marks his first victory since the middle of April and his ERA is still 5.58, which should give you an idea of Boyd's fantasy value at this point. His terrific minor-league track record suggests that Boyd may turn the corner one day, but there's been no sign of him carrying that success forward into the big leagues so far.
