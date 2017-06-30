Tigers' Matt Boyd: No longer in line for Saturday start
Boyd is no longer in line to start a game Saturday following Friday's postponement.
The Tigers will go with Anibal Sanchez in the matinee and Jordan Zimmermann in the nightcap against Cleveland. There's still a chance Boyd could come up, but it would merely be to provide bullpen help, likely as the 26th man for the twin bill.
