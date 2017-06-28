Boyd is a likely option to start one of the Tigers' doubleheader games Saturday against the Indians, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The southpaw was pulled just four innings into his Triple-A start Tuesday night, prompting speculation he was receiving a call to the majors. Boyd, who made 11 starts with the Tigers before being sent down, will get a another chance to prove his place in the big leagues after posting a 5.69 ERA and 1.77 WHIP in his earlier stint, but most likely will head back to Toledo following the outing. Jordan Zimmermann is on tap to start the other game Saturday.