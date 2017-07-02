Tigers' Matt Boyd: Sent back to minors
Boyd was optioned back to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.
Boyd was brought up as the 26th man to start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals, but will head back to Toledo following a rough afternoon. The young southpaw was gave up four runs -- all earned -- on seven hits over just 3.2 innings, raising his major league ERA to 5.69 on the season. Look for Boyd to be a top option if the Tigers need an extra arm down the road.
