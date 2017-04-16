Boyd (2-1) picked up the win Sunday against the Indians by tossing six innings of one-run ball. He allowed seven hits and struck out three.

Boyd struggled in his first start of the season, but he's been great in his last two. The lefty battled veteran Anibal Sanchez for the No. 5 spot in the rotation during spring training, and he's definitely tightening his grip on the role. Boyd will look to keep rolling in his next start Saturday in Minnesota.