Tigers' Matt Boyd: Tossed from Saturday's outing
Boyd was ejected from Saturday's game in the fifth inning after throwing behind Minnesota's Miguel Sano, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Both of the benches briefly cleared Saturday following Boyd's incident with Sano, but the situation was quickly resolved. Boyd ended his outing having allowed two earned runs over 4.1 innings while notching three strikeouts and three walks. His truncated outing does not help a taxed Detroit bullpen that had to fill 3.0 innings Friday after Justin Verlander was touched up for four earned runs.
