Tigers' Matt Boyd: Will make spot start in Saturday doubleheader
Boyd will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start one game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Indians, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Boyd, who was banished to the minors on June 2, will serve as the 26th man in the doubleheader, meaning he'll likely head back to Toledo once the twin bill is completed. Jordan Zimmermann is in line to start the other half of the doubleheader. Since moving to Triple-A, Boyd has performed admirably, albeit against lower-caliber competition. In five starts, he's compiled a 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB over 27 innings.
