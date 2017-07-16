Tigers' Matt Boyd: Will start Tuesday
Boyd will toe the rubber against the Royals on Tuesday.
Boyd will make his first start at the major-league level since May 31, when he was rocked for four earned runs off seven hits during 3.2 innings of work against Kansas City. He will attempt to fare better against the division rivals this time around after spending eight starts down at the Triple-A level with Toledo. During that time, he has posted a 2.94 ERA with a 0.98 WHIP and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. If he can provide punch outs on a more regular basis -- which has been an area that he has regressed since last season with the Tigers -- he could get the chance to hang around the big leagues for more than a couple starts.
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Sent back to minors•
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Joins team as 26th man•
Tigers' Matt Boyd: No longer in line for Saturday start•
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Will make spot start in Saturday doubleheader•
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Probable for spot start Saturday•
Tigers' Matt Boyd: Optioned to Triple-A•
