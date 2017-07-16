Boyd will start against the Royals on Tuesday.

Boyd will make his first start at the major-league level since May 31, when he was rocked for four earned runs off seven hits during 3.2 innings of work against Kansas City. He will attempt to fare better against the division rivals this time around after spending eight starts down at Triple-A Toledo. During that time, he has posted a 2.94 ERA with a 0.98 WHIP and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. If he can provide punchouts on a more regular basis -- an area in which he has regressed since last season with the Tigers -- he could get the chance to hang around the big leagues for more than a couple starts.