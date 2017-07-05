Tigers' Matt den Dekker: Designated for assignment
Den Dekker was designated for assignment by the Tigers on Wednesday.
Den Dekker was DFA'd by the organization after going 1-for-7 over the past two weeks during his time at the major-league level. The outfielder has barely spent any time with Detroit this year, and hit .176/.282/.576 during his brief time with the Nationals last year. With Alex Presley (concussion) coming off the disabled list, there was no need for den Dekker to continue serving as outfield depth.
