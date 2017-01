Almanzar signed a minor league contract with the Tigers on Tuesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 26-year-old, who has never appeared in the majors before, batted .241/.297/.380 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI across 410 at-bats with the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate last season. Although he has shown improvement across the board, Almanzar will likely stay in Triple-A another year.