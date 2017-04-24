Fulmer (2-1) picked up the win Sunday against the Twins by allowing two earned runs over seven innings. He gave up four hits and a walk, and struck out seven.

The Tigers scored seven runs over the first three innings and 13 for the game, so Fulmer got more than enough run support. Fulmer has now tossed a quality start in each of his four outings this season. He'll look to keep rolling Saturday at home against the White Sox.