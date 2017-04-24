Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Cruises to win Sunday
Fulmer (2-1) picked up the win Sunday against the Twins by allowing two earned runs over seven innings. He gave up four hits and a walk, and struck out seven.
The Tigers scored seven runs over the first three innings and 13 for the game, so Fulmer got more than enough run support. Fulmer has now tossed a quality start in each of his four outings this season. He'll look to keep rolling Saturday at home against the White Sox.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Fans seven in winning fashion•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Fires six shutout innings in season debut Friday•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Will start fourth game of season•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Could pitch fourth to start season•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Feels good in return from sprained ankle•
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...