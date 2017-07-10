Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns third straight victory
Fulmer gave up two earned runs on seven hits across six innings in a 5-3 win over the Indians on Sunday.
Despite earning his third win in a row (after dropping the previous three), Fulmer only recorded a single strikeout. The 24-year-old heads into the All-Star break boasting a 9-6 record to go with a solid 3.19 ERA and 1.19 WHIP through 17 starts. Also, even though he hasn't been missing a ton of bats lately, Fulmer has only surrendered seven home runs and an opposing batting average of .238, which suggests he should see continued success in the second half of the season.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Goes eight to beat Giants•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Falls one out short of complete game•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Takes loss in quality start against Padres•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Bounces back with quality start Saturday•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Set to start Saturday•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Next start bumped back•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...