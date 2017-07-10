Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns third straight victory

Fulmer gave up two earned runs on seven hits across six innings in a 5-3 win over the Indians on Sunday.

Despite earning his third win in a row (after dropping the previous three), Fulmer only recorded a single strikeout. The 24-year-old heads into the All-Star break boasting a 9-6 record to go with a solid 3.19 ERA and 1.19 WHIP through 17 starts. Also, even though he hasn't been missing a ton of bats lately, Fulmer has only surrendered seven home runs and an opposing batting average of .238, which suggests he should see continued success in the second half of the season.