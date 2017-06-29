Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Falls one out short of complete game
Fulmer (7-6) was charged with three runs (two earned) on seven hits over 8.2 innings in Thursday's win over the Royals. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
Fulmer was outstanding Thursday, facing just one batter above the minimum through eight. It looked like his third career complete game was in the bag, but the Royals began chipping away at the lead with two outs in the ninth and Fulmer was pulled following his 104th pitch of the outing. He now has a 2.42 ERA over his last three starts, and it's especially encouraging to see Fulmer go without a free pass after back-to-back four-walk showings.
