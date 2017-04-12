Fulmer allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven batters over six innings during Wednesday's 5-3 win over Minnesota.

After turning heads as a rookie last year, Fulmer has picked up where he left off with two strong outings to start 2017. He sports a 2.25 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 11 punchouts through 13 innings, and the sophomore lines up for two starts next week with road dates against the Rays and Twins. Fulmer's fantasy stock could climb another tier sooner than later, and he also has the added benefit of a strong offense providing him run support.