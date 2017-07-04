Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Goes eight to beat Giants

Fulmer (8-6) went eight innings against the Giants on Tuesday, striking out five while allowing three runs on five hits in a 5-3 win.

His successful sophomore campaign continues, although Fulmer has experienced a noticeable decline in strikeout rate -- he's at 6.8 K/9 after last year's 7.5 mark. That doesn't appear to have hurt him much, as Fulmer's grounder-heavy repertoire is working out well, but he did give up a pair of homers in this one; he'd only allowed four in his first 15 starts. Even if BABIP and HR/FB regression comes his way, though, he'll still be a reliable fantasy asset. The new-minted All-Star is on schedule to make one more start -- Sunday at Cleveland -- before participating in the midseason classic's festivities.