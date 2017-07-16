Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Racks up fourth straight victory
Fulmer (10-6) allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three across eight innings to earn the victory on Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Fulmer was in complete control in this contest while receiving 11 runs of support from the offense as he easily cruised to his 10th victory of the season. He's won four straight decisions, and with an ERA of 3.06 to go along with a 1.07 WHIP, he's provided fantasy managers with a legitimate ace to lead their pitching staffs. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Royals.
