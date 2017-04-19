Fulmer (1-1) gave up three runs on six hits and a pair of walks with five strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.

He's opened the season with three straight quality starts, although the latter two have only met the bare minimum requirements for that designation. Fulmer exploded onto the scene in impressive fashion as a rookie last year, and while some regression is to be expected -- he outpitched his FIP by three-quarters of a run -- he should be a credible fantasy starter in just about any format.