Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Takes loss in quality start against Padres

Fulmer (6-6) allowed just one run on two hits and four walks while striking out eight over seven innings but still took the loss Friday against the Padres.

Make it two consecutive quality starts for Fulmer, a good bounce back after he allowed five runs in consecutive starts May 27 and June 2, both against the White Sox. Eight strikeouts marks Fulmer's highest total since he struck out nine over eight innings on May 5 against the Athletics. Even though it was a loss, Fulmer showed electric stuff, which is a good sign that he's back on the rise.