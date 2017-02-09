Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Will participate in World Baseball Classic
Fulmer was selected to the United States' designated pitcher pool for the World Baseball Classic.
After a breakout rookie season, Fulmer has put himself on the map at a high level. A team can use up to 10 designated pitchers but can't have more than two on its active roster at a time, meaning Fulmer's role on the squad could fluctuate from round to round. He's not listed as active for the initial games in the tournament, but could become active before the next round.
More News
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Will start Monday if game is necesarry•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Falls short of qualifying for ERA title•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Will get two more regular-season starts this season•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Hit hard in Friday start•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Tabbed for Friday start•
-
Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Next start TBD•