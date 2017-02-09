Fulmer was selected to the United States' designated pitcher pool for the World Baseball Classic.

After a breakout rookie season, Fulmer has put himself on the map at a high level. A team can use up to 10 designated pitchers but can't have more than two on its active roster at a time, meaning Fulmer's role on the squad could fluctuate from round to round. He's not listed as active for the initial games in the tournament, but could become active before the next round.