Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Collects three hits Wednesday
Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.
Cabrera went hitless in the first four games of the season, but since then he's slashing .273/.351/.576. Look for Cabrera to continue to heat up as we move into May.
