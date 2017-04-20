Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Collects three hits Wednesday

Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.

Cabrera went hitless in the first four games of the season, but since then he's slashing .273/.351/.576. Look for Cabrera to continue to heat up as we move into May.

