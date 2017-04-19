Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Continues warming trend with third homer

Cabrera went 1-for-4 with his third home run Tuesday, representing the entirety of the Detroit offense in a 5-1 loss at Tampa Bay.

After getting off to a 3-for-28 start without a single extra-base hit, Miggy has awoken with a five-game hitting streak that's seen him go 7-for-17 with three homers, a double and seven RBI. His stats still haven't caught up to their normal levels, but that's just a matter of time. Cabrera may be 34, but he's still one of the game's top hitters. It seems like the back pain that forced him out of Sunday's game is a non-issue, which is a relief.