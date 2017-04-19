Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Continues warming trend with third homer
Cabrera went 1-for-4 with his third home run Tuesday, representing the entirety of the Detroit offense in a 5-1 loss at Tampa Bay.
After getting off to a 3-for-28 start without a single extra-base hit, Miggy has awoken with a five-game hitting streak that's seen him go 7-for-17 with three homers, a double and seven RBI. His stats still haven't caught up to their normal levels, but that's just a matter of time. Cabrera may be 34, but he's still one of the game's top hitters. It seems like the back pain that forced him out of Sunday's game is a non-issue, which is a relief.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Going for treatment Monday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Leaves Sunday's game with back injury•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Gets two hits again•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Passes Willie McCovey on RBI list•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Will get a rest day soon•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...