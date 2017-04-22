Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Diagnosed with right groin strain
The injury that forced Cabrera to leave Friday's game has been diagnosed as a right groin strain and he will be reevaluated Saturday.
It turns out this injury was unrelated to the back injury that plagued Cabrera earlier the month. Whether or not that's a good sign remains to be seen. Groin strains can take weeks to recover, but it may be mild enough for Cabrera to play through the pain. Expect more relevant information -- like whether or not the injury will require a trip to the 10-day DL -- before Saturday's 2:10 PM start time.
