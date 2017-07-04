Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Exits with hip tightness
Cabrera exited Tuesday's game early due to left hip tightness.
Cabrera was 1-for-3 before being replaced by Andrew Romine in the seventh inning. It's unclear how serious the injury is at this point, but this could be another tough break for the 34-year-old, who has been nagged by multiple injuries already this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Mashes 11th home run Saturday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Slugs 10th homer Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Goes deep Thursday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Knocks seventh homer Saturday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Participates in DH rotation•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Battling through back soreness•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...