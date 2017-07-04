Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Exits with hip tightness

Cabrera exited Tuesday's game early due to left hip tightness.

Cabrera was 1-for-3 before being replaced by Andrew Romine in the seventh inning. It's unclear how serious the injury is at this point, but this could be another tough break for the 34-year-old, who has been nagged by multiple injuries already this season.

