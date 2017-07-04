Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Expected back in lineup Wednesday
Manager Brad Ausmus said after Tuesday's win over the Giants that he expects Cabrera (hip) to return to the lineup Wednesday, Evan Woodberg of MLive.com reports.
Cabrera exited in the seventh inning with left hip tightness, the same injury that had resulted in his stay on the 10-day disabled list in April. The 34-year-old said three weeks ago that he was still fighting a hip flexor injury, and although the issue presented problems again Tuesday, the Tigers relayed after the contest that he was only pulled for precautionary purposes. If Cabrera is able to run the bases and field his position Wednesday during pregame workouts without incident, he should be back in the starting nine, but the recurring nature of his injury seems to be taking its toll on his production. Cabrera is slashing .263/.357/.451 over 294 plate appearances this season, with his 113 wRC+ representing his worst mark since his rookie campaign in 2003.
