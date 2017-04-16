Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Gets two hits again
Cabrera went 2-for-4 in Saturday's loss to the Indians, his second two-hit effort in as many days. He also drove in one and scored a run.
Cabrera didn't record a hit through the first four games of the season, but he's hitting .320 since then. He seems back to his old self.
