Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Gets two hits again

Cabrera went 2-for-4 in Saturday's loss to the Indians, his second two-hit effort in as many days. He also drove in one and scored a run.

Cabrera didn't record a hit through the first four games of the season, but he's hitting .320 since then. He seems back to his old self.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories