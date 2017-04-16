Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Going for treatment Monday
Cabrera (back) will get treatment on the Tigers' off-day Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The veteran told reporters after Sunday's game that he has been dealing with some back tightness throughout the weekend, which attributed to his early exit against the Indians. He'll visit with the team training staff Monday in hopes that he'll be able to return to the lineup for Tuesday's series opener in Tampa Bay. If Cabrera has to sit out Tuesday, the Tigers could use Victor Martinez or Andrew Romine at first base.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Leaves Sunday's game with back injury•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Gets two hits again•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Passes Willie McCovey on RBI list•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Will get a rest day soon•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Collects first two hits Sunday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Off to slow start•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...