Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Going for treatment Monday

Cabrera (back) will get treatment on the Tigers' off-day Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The veteran told reporters after Sunday's game that he has been dealing with some back tightness throughout the weekend, which attributed to his early exit against the Indians. He'll visit with the team training staff Monday in hopes that he'll be able to return to the lineup for Tuesday's series opener in Tampa Bay. If Cabrera has to sit out Tuesday, the Tigers could use Victor Martinez or Andrew Romine at first base.