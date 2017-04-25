Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Health trending upwards
Cabrera (groin) participated in workouts Tuesday, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.
Cabrera's workout included riding an exercise bike. Manager Brad Ausmus said that Cabrera was feeling better, so it would appear that he could still be on track to return when he's eligible on May 2. Until Cabrera is back in action, Alex Avila and John Hicks will split time at first base.
