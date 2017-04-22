Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hopes to miss minimal time
Cabrera (groin) is expected to return from the disabled list as soon as he's eligible, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Prior to being diagnosed with a Grade 1 or Grade 2 groin strain, Cabrera had been battling a back injury through the early stage of the season. However, despite Cabrera's rough start, the Tigers are optimistic that 10 days of rest will be enough for him to recover. Until he's ready to come off the DL, John Hicks should see the bulk of the time at first base.
