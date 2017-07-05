Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: In lineup Wednesday
Cabrera (hip) is in Wednesday's lineup against the Giants, Chris McCosky of Detroit News reports.
Cabrera left Tuesday's game due to hip tightness, but will not miss any time as he's slotted into his normal position at first base while batting third. Although Cabrera landed on the disabled list earlier this year due to the same injury, he appears ready to go for Wednesday's contest as the Tigers match up against right-hander Ty Blach.
