Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Lands on 10-day disabled list
Cabrera was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain Saturday.
This is yet another blow to a Tigers lineup that is already missing J.D. Martinez and Jose Iglesias. Cabrera was sent in for an MRI after leaving Friday's game with a right groin strain and it had already been announced that he'd miss the remainder of the Tigers' weekend series against the Twins. However, now it has been confirmed that Cabrera will be sidelined until at least early-May. John Hicks, who was recalled in a corresponding move Saturday, will likely see most of the time at first base while Cabrera is sidelined.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: To miss rest of weekend series•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sent for tests Saturday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Diagnosed with right groin strain•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Removed from Friday's game•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Collects three hits Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Continues warming trend with third homer•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...