Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Lands on 10-day disabled list

Cabrera was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain Saturday.

This is yet another blow to a Tigers lineup that is already missing J.D. Martinez and Jose Iglesias. Cabrera was sent in for an MRI after leaving Friday's game with a right groin strain and it had already been announced that he'd miss the remainder of the Tigers' weekend series against the Twins. However, now it has been confirmed that Cabrera will be sidelined until at least early-May. John Hicks, who was recalled in a corresponding move Saturday, will likely see most of the time at first base while Cabrera is sidelined.