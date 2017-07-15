Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Leaves five on base Friday

Cabrera went 0-for-4 and left five men on base in Friday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Cabrera certainly had some chances to deliver RBI, but he didn't come through in this one. It's been a down year so far for the veteran slugger, as he's slashing .260/.352/.433. His .785 OPS is nearly 200 points lower than the mark he posted in 2016. Still, Cabrera's track record suggests that a hot streak could be just around the corner.