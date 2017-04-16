Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Leaves Sunday's game with back injury
Cabrera left Sunday's game against the Indians after experiencing tightness in his lower back, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Cabrera had reached second base before the Tigers' trainer was brought on the field to examine the 33-year-old. After Cabrera was pulled, JaCoby Jones entered the game to play center field while Andrew Romine shifted to first base. Cabrera also dealt with back tightness in spring training and the WBC.
