Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Mashes 11th home run Saturday

Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Indians.

He and J.D. Martinez delivered back-to-back home runs off Josh Tomlin in the third inning to give the Tigers a lead they would not surrender. Cabrera has now mashed three home runs in his last four games to raise his season total to 11 through 246 at-bats. He went through a 22-game stretch without a homer earlier in the season but is now starting to heat up in a big way heading into the All-Star break.