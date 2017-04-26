Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: On track to come off DL May 2

Manager Brad Ausmus reiterated Wednesday that he believes Cabrera (groin) will be ready to be activated from the DL on May 2, when first eligible, the Detroit News' Chris McCosky reports.

This has been the theme throughout Cabrera's stay on the DL, and his status continues to trend upward. He did infield drills Wednesday. In the meantime, John Hicks is starting at first base and hitting sixth against lefty James Paxton.