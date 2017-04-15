Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Passes Willie McCovey on RBI list

Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer, his second of the season, and walked twice in Friday's triumph over Cleveland.

Cleveland's starter, Trevor Bauer, was evading damage through four innings before Cabrera opened the flood gates. His three-run blast in the fifth frame gave the slugger homers on back-to-back nights. The deep fly also earned Cabrera his 1,557 career RBI, pushing him past Willie McCovey and into 44th in MLB history.