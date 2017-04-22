Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Removed from Friday's game

Cabrera was pinch-hit for in the seventh inning and was seen heading back to the tunnel with an unknown injury, Evan Woodbery of MLive reports.

Cabrera has been dealing with a back injury this month, and there is some speculation that it may have flared up during the game. We'll monitor his status as the night continues; for now, consider him day-to-day.

