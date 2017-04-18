Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Cabrera (back) is starting at first base and hitting third in Tuesday's game against the Rays, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Cabrera left Sunday's game with back pain and received treatment to help alleviate the soreness Monday, as the Tigers had the day off. Cabrera, who's slashing an uncharacteristic .220/.347/.390, will look to improve as the Tigers take on a Tampa Bay squad that's starting the right-handed Matt Andriese.

