Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Cabrera (back) is starting at first base and hitting third in Tuesday's game against the Rays, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Cabrera left Sunday's game with back pain and received treatment to help alleviate the soreness Monday, as the Tigers had the day off. Cabrera, who's slashing an uncharacteristic .220/.347/.390, will look to improve as the Tigers take on a Tampa Bay squad that's starting the right-handed Matt Andriese.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Going for treatment Monday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Leaves Sunday's game with back injury•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Gets two hits again•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Passes Willie McCovey on RBI list•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Will get a rest day soon•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Collects first two hits Sunday•
-
Can you wait out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...