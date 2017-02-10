Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Says ankle bothered him at the end of last season

Cabrera acknowledged that his right ankle bothered him for much of the 2016 stretch run, but he feels healthy now, MLB.com reports.

Cabrera did not have a stint on the disabled list or an offseason surgery in 2016-the first time he's avoided both since 2012. The star slugger is turning 34 in April, but after posting 38 home runs, 108 RBIs and a .956 OPS last season, there's no reason to think that Cabrera is slowing down. He's still an elite fantasy option.