Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sent for tests Saturday
Cabrera (groin) had an MRI Saturday morning, MLB.com's Jason Beck reports.
The Tigers are waiting on the results after he was initially diagnosed with a right groin strain after leaving Friday's game. John Hicks is with the team but has not been officially called up from Triple-A. Hicks would likely get the start at first base Saturday if Cabrera is unable to play.
