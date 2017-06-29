Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Slugs 10th homer Wednesday

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Royals.

The 34-year-old has now homered in back-to-back games to give him 10 on the year. Cabrera's recent power surge hasn't been buttressed by his usual high batting average, however, and he's hitting only .220 (11-for-50) over his last 13 games despite five home runs, nine runs and nine RBI. The future Hall of Famer hasn't hit below .300 since he posted a .292 average in 2008, his first season in Detroit, but that streak appears to be in serious jeopardy unless he can put together a huge second half.