Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Slugs 10th homer Wednesday
Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Royals.
The 34-year-old has now homered in back-to-back games to give him 10 on the year. Cabrera's recent power surge hasn't been buttressed by his usual high batting average, however, and he's hitting only .220 (11-for-50) over his last 13 games despite five home runs, nine runs and nine RBI. The future Hall of Famer hasn't hit below .300 since he posted a .292 average in 2008, his first season in Detroit, but that streak appears to be in serious jeopardy unless he can put together a huge second half.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Goes deep Thursday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Knocks seventh homer Saturday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Participates in DH rotation•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Battling through back soreness•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hits game-winning bomb•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Knocks in three in wild Monday victory•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...