Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Smashes 12th homer of season on Saturday
Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and three runs on Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Cabrera's big day was part of an 11-run effort in an easy Tigers win. Although he's struggling with a .267 batting average along with a .448 slugging percentage, this is just the type of game that the slugger needed to potentially start a hot streak.
