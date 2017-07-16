Play

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Smashes 12th homer of season Saturday

Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and three runs on Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Cabrera's big day was part of an 11-run effort in an easy Tigers win. Although he's struggling with a .267 batting average along with a .448 slugging percentage, this is just the type of game that the slugger needed to potentially start a hot streak.

