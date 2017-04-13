Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Will get a rest day soon
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Cabrera will get his first rest day of the season soon, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Cabrera is in Thursday's lineup against Twins starter Phil Hughes, who he's hitting .432/.457/1.000 against in his career with six home runs. However, look for the slugger to likely get a day off during the upcoming weekend series in Cleveland.
