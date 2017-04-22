Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Will miss rest of weekend series
Cabrera (groin) will not play for at least the remainder of the Tigers' weekend series against the Twins, MLB.com's Jason Beck reports.
The veteran slugger was sent in for an MRI early Saturday, and though the results have yet to be released, manager Brad Ausmus did tell reporters that Cabrera would miss at least the next two games. John Hicks is up with the team and could fill in at first base, but an official roster move has not been made at this point. Cabrera's next chance to return will come Tuesday against the Mariners, but the results of Saturday's MRI should give a clearer picture on his timeline.
