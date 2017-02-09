Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Will play in World Baseball Classic for the fourth time
Cabrera will once again represent Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, as he's done in all three previous editions of the tournament.
Cabrera is Venezuela's leader, and his five career World Baseball Classic home runs are tied for the second most all-time in the tournament. It probably goes without saying, but Cabrera will be expected to carry a big load offensively for Venezuela.
